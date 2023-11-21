Flaharty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,277,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,943 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,914 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,493,000 after acquiring an additional 349,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,405. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

SO traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $69.37. 983,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,796. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.34. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

