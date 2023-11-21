Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.68. 1,934,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,460. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.87. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

