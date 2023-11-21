Flaharty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after buying an additional 50,291,574 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,247,981,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWM traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,056,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,432,076. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $199.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.