Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.18. 328,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,656. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $206.23 and a 12 month high of $252.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

