Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TAN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 375.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,149,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 543,411 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 308,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 257,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,781,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,953,000.

Invesco Solar ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.13. 435,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,554. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.17. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $84.18.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

