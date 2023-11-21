First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,541,806,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.55. The company had a trading volume of 123,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,335. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

