Flaharty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.5% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 174,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,789. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.