Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF accounts for 0.5% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYLD. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 86,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $360,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XYLD traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,467. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.