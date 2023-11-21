Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.60. 1,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 18,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Studio City International Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $522.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24.

Institutional Trading of Studio City International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. It operates Studio City Casino 250 gaming tables including 15 tables for VIP rolling chip operations, and 552 gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, food and beverage outlets, figure-8 Ferris wheel, a night club and karaoke, a 5,000-seat live performance arena, and approximately 34,400 square meters of complementary retail space.

