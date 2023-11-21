Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,242 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,818,180,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.29. 138,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.