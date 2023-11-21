Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Acquired by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.88% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $19,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYU. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYU traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $53.47. The company had a trading volume of 72,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,303. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $99.69 and a 12-month high of $127.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

