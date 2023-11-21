Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Sells 1,138 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 3.1% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 307,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,747. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.