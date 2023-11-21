Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 9.5% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,080. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $33.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

