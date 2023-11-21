Crescent Park Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW)

Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 549,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares during the period. Cellebrite DI accounts for about 0.2% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the second quarter worth about $268,000.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

Shares of CLBTW stock remained flat at $1.16 on Tuesday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,042. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

