Crescent Park Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises approximately 0.9% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $8,655,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.