Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Guidewire Software makes up 2.6% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.36.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $2,424,838.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWRE stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 91,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,150. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.17.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

