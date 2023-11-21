Deuterium Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,894,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,195 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 28,389,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,734 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 23,920,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,440,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 817,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wave Global LP lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 10.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 3,463,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 330,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DNN shares. StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of DNN stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. 2,506,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,794. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.79. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $1.86.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 489.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

