75,100 Shares in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Purchased by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 14,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $27,566.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,011,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,034.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 22,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $46,647.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,749.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 14,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $27,566.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,011,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,034.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,666 shares of company stock worth $341,054. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SOUN. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 4.5 %

SOUN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. 5,088,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,337,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.84. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

SoundHound AI Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

