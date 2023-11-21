The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,435,000 after buying an additional 819,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 612.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,567,000 after buying an additional 468,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after buying an additional 451,493 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $273.04 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The company has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

