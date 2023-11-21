Deuterium Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLD. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at $5,111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 139.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 237,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 138,360 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Digital stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,657. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. Applied Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $466.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 61.59% and a negative net margin of 80.60%. The company had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

APLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

