Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.65. 1,450,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,364,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Societe Generale downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $653.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $736,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. In Depth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. In Depth Partners LLC now owns 201,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 586.9% during the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 309,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 264,102 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 2.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 658,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,459,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

