Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $36.67

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.67, but opened at $32.66. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 3,087,594 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. TheStreet lowered Trip.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Nomura lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 217,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 33,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 168,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 137,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after buying an additional 55,169 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

