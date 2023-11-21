Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Down to $72.29

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.29, but opened at $70.22. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $67.31, with a volume of 1,020,100 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 7.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Henchel sold 27,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $1,424,805.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,277.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, SVP Gregory J. Henchel sold 27,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $1,424,805.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,277.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,708,276.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,544 shares of company stock worth $13,236,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $230,317,000 after acquiring an additional 177,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,544,000 after buying an additional 5,271,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,386,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,613,000 after buying an additional 114,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after buying an additional 44,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after buying an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

