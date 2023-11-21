Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Down to $24.86

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $23.40. Kohl’s shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 3,158,845 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

Kohl’s Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

