Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Shares Gap Down to $68.11

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.11, but opened at $65.00. Best Buy shares last traded at $65.98, with a volume of 2,256,016 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Best Buy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.34%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9,259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $130,169,000 after buying an additional 1,571,421 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,720,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,639,000 after buying an additional 1,347,137 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after buying an additional 1,217,900 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

