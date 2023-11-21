N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Stock Position Cut by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 942,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,787 shares during the period. N-able comprises about 4.0% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned about 0.52% of N-able worth $13,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in N-able by 6.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in N-able by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in N-able by 7.9% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in N-able in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in N-able by 298.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

N-able Stock Performance

Shares of NABL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 105,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 107.55 and a beta of 0.47. N-able, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. N-able had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on N-able from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on N-able from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

