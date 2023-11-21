The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is Crescent Park Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,483 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises approximately 7.4% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $25,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.15. 153,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,606. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $27.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
