Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.36% of Floor & Decor worth $39,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on FND. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.23. 255,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,524. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $116.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.95.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

