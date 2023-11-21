Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $53.59 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 115.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,704,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $53,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.36. 949,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,512,542. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

