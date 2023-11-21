Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,810 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,798 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.87. 2,311,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,229,190. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

