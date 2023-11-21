TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Boosted by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $42,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 156,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,117,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $4.64 on Tuesday, hitting $969.00. 36,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,778. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $599.42 and a 12-month high of $1,013.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $871.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $858.95.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total value of $2,618,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,141 shares of company stock valued at $95,297,122. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.54.

TransDigm Group Company Profile



TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

