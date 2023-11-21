Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 50,000 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $43,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.71.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.32. 309,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,472. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

