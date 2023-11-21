ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CrowdStrike worth $25,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. UBS Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.10.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $207.73 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $210.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.27. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -506.66, a P/E/G ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

