Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Invests $116,000 in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Autoliv by 185.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after purchasing an additional 945,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after purchasing an additional 854,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Autoliv by 114.8% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 898,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 480,112 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Danske downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.87. 114,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,468. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.65 and a 12 month high of $103.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

