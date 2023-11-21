Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,754,000 after acquiring an additional 306,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,724,000 after acquiring an additional 277,228 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $177.84. 163,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,969. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total value of $1,216,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,650.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,216,254.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total value of $1,216,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,650.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.