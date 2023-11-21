Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 171,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNTA. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $102,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $235,774.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNTA. SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

CNTA traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 23,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,543. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a market cap of $621.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

