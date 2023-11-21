Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 1.8 %

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $310.00. The company had a trading volume of 72,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,352. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.24 and its 200-day moving average is $364.48. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.