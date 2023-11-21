Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.54 Million Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Zymeworks Price Performance

NYSE:ZYME traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.31. 39,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,821. The company has a market capitalization of $581.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69.

About Zymeworks

(Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.