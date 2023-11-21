Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,128 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,440,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 290,494 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Trading Down 0.7 %

IMVT stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,734. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 56,774 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,250,163.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 969,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,358,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 1,526,316 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,614 shares of company stock worth $2,374,440. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James upgraded Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

About Immunovant

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

