Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Buys 16,013 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,013 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Sage Therapeutics worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after acquiring an additional 532,042 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,714,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,777,000 after acquiring an additional 198,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,492,000 after acquiring an additional 45,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after buying an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAGE traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 101,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,633. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

