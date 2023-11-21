Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,469,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889,059 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 3.24% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after buying an additional 6,505,808 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,850,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after buying an additional 1,761,117 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after buying an additional 1,457,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,771,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 1,342,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Northland Securities upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

ESPR traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 921,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,795. The firm has a market cap of $138.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.30. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

