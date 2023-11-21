Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BioNTech by 522.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in BioNTech by 58.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $180.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.69.

BioNTech Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.69. 220,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.38. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $188.99. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.28.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech



BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

