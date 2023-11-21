Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,478 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 605,888 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $37.31. 4,451,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,689,625. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

