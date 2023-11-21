Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 324,023 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 36,082.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 324,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,023 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $12,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 312.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 805,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 610,092 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 106,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 858.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 453,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 406,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MBLY traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,187. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -515.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.