Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 289,869 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,869 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.91% of Quanterix worth $16,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Quanterix by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 73.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Quanterix by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Quanterix

In related news, Director William P. Donnelly purchased 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $501,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,684.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QTRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. SVB Securities raised Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Quanterix Stock Performance

QTRX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.34. 63,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,005. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $28.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a market cap of $882.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

