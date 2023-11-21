Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Buys 25,496 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,496 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $17,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Block by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Block by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Block by 222.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Block
In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha acquired 23,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,194,380.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,556,726.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 14,867 shares worth $647,332. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block
Block Price Performance
SQ stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.31. 3,530,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,652,660. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.03 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.07.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- The only two airline stocks worth buying: One is a Goldman pick
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.