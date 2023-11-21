Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Buys 25,496 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,496 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $17,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Block by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Block by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Block by 222.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha acquired 23,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,194,380.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,556,726.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 14,867 shares worth $647,332. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CLSA upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

Block Price Performance

SQ stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.31. 3,530,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,652,660. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.03 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.07.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.