Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Shares Bought by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,646,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534,335 shares during the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) accounts for about 1.0% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 4.08% of Dingdong (Cayman) worth $29,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,354,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $2.80 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of DDL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,088. The firm has a market cap of $488.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.17 and a beta of 0.14. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $667.55 million during the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

