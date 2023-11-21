Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,764 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.9% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $53,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,757.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $21,524,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,694,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,145,000 after buying an additional 1,209,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 46,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average is $77.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

