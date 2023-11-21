Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 22nd. Gaotu Techedu has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $96.96 million during the quarter.

NYSE:GOTU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. 818,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,985. Gaotu Techedu has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of -0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93.

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.32 to $3.30 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 176.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 209,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 133,403 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 41.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 526.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 145,224 shares in the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

