WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases Shares of 190 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $380.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.36. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.16 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

